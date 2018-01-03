Suburban Propane upgraded to Buy at UBS as cold January a positive

Suburban Propane (SPH +2.6% ) is higher after UBS upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $29 price target, raised from $26, saying the colder than normal January weather is a positive for SPH's asset footprint as it is heavily weighed to the U.S. northeast.

The firm notes January historically has represented ~20% of SPH's heating degree days for the year, so a colder January should prove to be a positive for cash flows, while a normal winter would be a stark contrast to the last two years which caused SPH's leverage to lift and ultimately resulted in a distribution cut.

UBS expects rising propane prices to result in some margin compression during the year, but if SPH can manage margins and grow volumes at the same time, it foresees upside to its estimates.