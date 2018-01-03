Eaton upgraded by Baird on tax clarity

Eaton (ETN +1.8% ) is up after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral and raises its stock price target to $92 from $82, saying tax clarity could allow the company to close its valuation gap vs. peers.

Baird says ETN was the first company in its coverage to clarify the impact of the tax law changes on its near-term and longer-term tax rate, and the firm says in essence the impact is modest, with ETN continuing to benefit from one of the lowest tax rates in its coverage.

Yesterday, Stifel analysts cut its 2018 EPS estimate for ETN, saying the new U.S. tax law will increase the company’s rate.