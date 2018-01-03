Nuveen declares monthly distribution on Funds

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) - $0.0425.
Nuveen AZ Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAZ) - $0.0495.
Nuveen CT Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NTC) - $0.0410.
Nuveen GA Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NYSE:NKG) - $0.0405.
Nuveen MA Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NMT) - $0.0500.
Nuveen MD Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NMY) - $0.0475.
Nuveen MI Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NUM) - $0.0480.
Nuveen MN Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) - $0.0600.
Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan.12; ex-div Jan.11.