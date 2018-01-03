Nuveen declares monthly distribution on Funds

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) - $0.0425.

Nuveen AZ Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAZ) - $0.0495.

Nuveen CT Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NTC) - $0.0410.

Nuveen GA Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NYSE:NKG) - $0.0405.

Nuveen MA Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NMT) - $0.0500.

Nuveen MD Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NMY) - $0.0475.

Nuveen MI Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NUM) - $0.0480.

Nuveen MN Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) - $0.0600.

Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan.12; ex-div Jan.11.

Press Release