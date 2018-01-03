Sunoco's Mariner East pipeline project halted by Pennsylvania regulator

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection suspends construction of Sunoco’s (SUN +1.6% ) $2.5B Mariner East shale pipeline project until the company meets certain conditions, such as addressing its effect on private water wells.

“Until Sunoco can demonstrate that the permit conditions can and will be followed, DEP has no alternative but to suspend the permits,” says the state regulator, which has been critical of the company for sloppy work.

The pipeline is planned to carry natural gas from Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale to an export terminal near Philadelphia.