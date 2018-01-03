Semis start strong in 2018

It was a rough end to the year for the previously high-flying chip names as the SOX dipped 6.6% post-Thanksgiving (still rising more than 40% in 2017).

In about one-and-a-half sessions in 2018, though, the gauge has gained nearly 4% . Numbers yesterday from the Semiconductor Industry Association showed global chip sales of $37.7B in November - up 21.5% Y/Y on a rolling three-month basis, and the strongest-ever monthly sales.

Leading the chip names today is AMD, up 7% after a report on a security flaw in Intel chips. Intel is dragging, down 3.9% .

SOXX +0.85%

Source: Bloomberg's Beth Mellor

ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH