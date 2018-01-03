Allergan to axe 1,000 jobs in order to hit 2018 income target

Following through on its November 2017 announcement (Q3 earnings call on Nov. 1) that it would undertake a cost-cutting and restructuring program in order to achieve its 2018 non-GAAP net income target (more than $15/share), Allergan (NYSE:AGN) intends to eliminate over 1,000 currently filled jobs and 400 open positions.

It will book a restructuring charge of ~$125M, primarily due to severance costs, the bulk of which will be recorded in Q4 2017. Additional charges may be recorded related to potential building closures, contract terminations and other items.

Annual operating expense savings should be $300M - 400M compared to 2017.