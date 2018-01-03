Western Gas Equity Partners upgraded to Buy at UBS

Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP +2.7% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $44 price target at UBS, which estimates distribution growth at a ~11.4% compound annual growth rate through 2020, above the peer group average 6.9%, driven by strong distributions from general partner Western Gas Partners (WES +4% ).

The firm recently added WES to its Top Picks list, citing its attractive valuation including a ~7.4% yield and growth profile it believes is sustainable, particularly as WES invests most of its capex into projects in the Delaware and DJ basins.