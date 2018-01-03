TransCanada commissions Leach XPress nat gas pipeline

TransCanada (TRP +0.2% ) says its $1.6B, 160-mile Leach XPress natural gas pipeline project was placed in service on Jan. 1.

The pipeline is capable of transporting ~1.5B cf/day of natural gas and designed to transport natural gas from the Appalachian supply basin to markets in Ohio, West Virginia and beyond.

Via an existing interconnect with TRP's Columbia Gulf Transmission System and its Rayne XPress project, the company says Leach XPress will facilitate the delivery of up to an additional 1B cf/day to southeast and Gulf Coast supply markets.

