Andeavor strengthens Permian position with oil infrastructure purchase

Andeavor (ANDV +1.3% ) agrees to acquire midstream developer Rangeland Energy, which owns and operates crude oil assets in the Delaware and Midland basins, for an undisclosed sum.

Rangeland's assets include a 67% stake in the recently-constructed 110-mile RIO crude oil pipeline, three crude oil storage terminals and a frac sand storage and truck loading facility.

ANDV plans to integrate the RIO pipeline, with ultimate throughput capacity of 145K bbl/day, and crude oil storage terminals with its 130-mile Conan Crude Oil Gathering System, currently under construction.