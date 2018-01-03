Benchmark: WDC, NVDA adding fuel to RISC-V movement

A new innovation in computer chip architecture is taking hold, Benchmark notes, and it could be "disruptive" for traditional processors (and a possible boon to companies getting on board).

RISC-V is the latest version of the "reduced instruction set" architecture, a more modifiable system allowing for more customer tailoring of silicon, and a note from Benchmark's Gary Mobley highlights what's going on in the area.

Western Digital (WDC +1% ) has "pledged to transition its own consumption of processors to RISC-V," Mobley notes, and Nvidia (NVDA +5.7% ) quietly noted it will build its next-gen GPU microcontroller on the new instruction set.

But if Western Digital moves forward as it's indicating it will, the move could have an impact on Marvell (MRVL +2.3% ), as well as processor IP companies including Synopsys (SNPS +0.8% ), Cadence Design (CDNS +1.4% ), Imagination Tech and even CEVA (CEVA +4.4% ).

Mobley plans to hold a conference call about RISC-V Jan. 22, Barron's Tiernan Ray notes.