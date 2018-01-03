Microsoft acquiring cloud provider Avere Systems

Microsoft (MSFT +0.5% ) has added features to its cloud model with a deal to acquire of Avere Systems, which focuses on helping enterprises with use of off-premise infrastructure.

Terms weren't disclosed. But the new technology could help Microsoft target organizations that would otherwise be interested in its Azure platform but can't easily shift the workload (such as a security-focused government agency).

Avere says it can help offload workloads to infrastructure-as-a-platform offerings, letting organizations keep computing on-premise and bulk storage in the cloud, or "the opposite of that," says CEO Ron Bianchini -- putting "compute in the cloud" that can access info in a private data center.

Avere's tech is used by Sony Entertainment, the CDC and Johns Hopkins, all of whose accounts will be moving to Microsoft. Avere will continue to support Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform in order to maintain customers, however.