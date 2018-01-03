ANGI +6.7% as MKM sees huge Internet opportunity for home services
Jan. 03, 2018 1:41 PM ETAngi Inc. (ANGI)ANGI, IACBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is up 6.7% today after MKM upgraded the stock and said the $5.5B company "could be worth $13B-$16B by 2022."
- That's if it delivers on the promise of last fall's merger of Angie's List with IAC's HomeAdvisor (IAC +2.5%), says analyst Rob Sanderson, who boosted ANGI shares to Buy and gave them a Street-high price target of $15 (implying 23% upside from today's already higher price).
- Its sector is "one of the largest opportunities still relatively untouched by Internet platforms," Sanderson says, adding that an "Internet marketplace in this category is inevitable given secular trends in technology and consumer behavior." (h/t Bloomberg)