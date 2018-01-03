Arrowhead rides Amgen rally, shares up 26%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR +26.1% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume. The catalyst appears to be bullish action from Amgen (AMGN +2.3% ), albeit absent high volume.

In a slide listing its cardiovascular programs within a corporate presentation, Amgen includes preclinical-stage AMG 890, an RNAi candidate for atherosclerosis that it licensed from Arrowhead in 2016. It also purchased $21.5M in Arrowhead stock at the time.

Previously: Arrowhead Pharma inks two agreements with Amgen for RNAi candidates in cardiovascular disease; shares up 21% premarket (Sept. 29, 2016)