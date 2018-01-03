FOMC minutes show rising concern with asset prices, yield curve

There aren't any huge surprises in the minutes from the FOMC's December meeting - at which rates were hiked by another 25 basis points.

The minutes do show the committee beginning to take notice of the flattening yield curve, though the current shape isn't yet too unusual by historical standards.

A "couple of participants" are wary of the combination of perky stock prices and non-existent volatility.

Still, the majority of participants remain in favor of continuing the slow pace of rate hikes. Fed Funds futures are pricing in a heavy chance of another Fed move at the March meeting.