Time sheds Essence in latest asset sale

Time Inc. (TIME -0.1% ) is selling its Essence brand, another in what's expected to be a line of asset sales after the company agreed to be acquired by Meredith (MDP -0.6% ).

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Essence Communications will be acquired by Essence Ventures LLC, returning the publishing brand to a 100% black-owned independent company. Current executives will have an equity stake and Essence President Michelle Ebanks will stay in that role.

Essence, founded in 1970, reaches a global audience of more than 16M across print, digital, video and social platforms.

Previously: Time Inc. sells Sunset to private-equity firm (Nov. 30 2017)