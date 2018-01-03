Gulfport Energy nabs Noble Energy exec Moore to fill COO slot

Gulfport Energy (GPOR +1.7% ) is higher after naming Donnie Moore, Noble Energy's (NBL +3.2% ) head of Texas operations in the Eagle Ford and Delaware Basin, as its next COO, effective Jan. 8.

Moore joined NBL in 2007, and formerly was VP of the company's Marcellus unit and manager of operations for the Wattenberg/DJ Basin unit; he previously held roles with ARCO Oil and Gas, Vastar Resources and BP America as part of his 28 years of operations and subsurface leadership experience.

Moore's pay package at NBL was not publicly disclosed since he was not one of the company's five highest-paid employees, but his new compensation plan exceeds some of his former NBL peers.