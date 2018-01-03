Reuters: Google looking to exit Zagat review business

Google (GOOG +1.9% , GOOGL +2% ) is exploring a sale of the Zagat restaurant-review business, Reuters reports.

The search giant had bought Zagat in 2011 for $151M with ambitious plans spearheaded by then-exec Marissa Mayer, but those plans changed as Google focused on its Google+ social networking efforts.

It's currently integrating the reviews into its Maps product, which has gotten a heavy recent focus on location reviews and user-generated content.

Any deal would be likely to include the brand name and Zagat website, sources told the news service.