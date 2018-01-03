U.S. slaps final duties on Canadian lumber

The U.S. imposes final duties on Canadian softwood lumber, following failed talks to end the decades-long dispute between the two countries.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announces slightly lower initial duties for Canadian producers West Fraser Timber (OTCPK:WFTBF) and Canfor Corp. (OTC:CFPUF, OTCPK:CFPZF), with combined anti-dumping and countervailing duties of 23.6% and 20.5% respectively, and maintains rates for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP).

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the U.S. is confident the WTO, which may eventually rule on the dispute, would take its side; the DoC accuses Canada of unfairly subsidizing and dumping softwood lumber, a charge Canada denies.

Other potentially relevant tickers include WY, RYN, EVA, CTT, OSB, POPE, MAS, UFPI, DEL, AMWD, KOP, TREX, LUK, LPX

ETFs: EWC, WOOD, CUT, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC