Bloomberg: Boeing seeking control of Embraer with defense safeguards

Embraer (ERJ +3.5% ) pushes ahead to 52-week highs as Bloomberg reports Boeing (BA -0.1% ) may seek control of the Brazilian company as part of a deal that would include safeguards for the interests of the country's defense ministry.

BA is arguing that agreements it has made in Australia and the U.K. show it can operate defense businesses without compromising military plans, and the Brazilian government, which has the power to block an acquisition, has suggested it has some flexibility on the issue of control, according to the report.

The companies also are said to be seeking an agreement with the government soon, considering the risk of mounting political opposition ahead of Brazil’s presidential election in H2 2018.