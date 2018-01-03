Intel responds to security flaw report; INTC trims losses, AMD cuts gains

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is bouncing back and trimming today's losses, now down just 4% , after responding to reports alleging a security flaw in its processor chips caused kernel redesigns.

INTC had been down as much as 6.8% today. AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) gains are tailing off a bit as well, trimmed to a 6.9% increase .

Intel says reports that exploits were caused by a "bug" or "flaw" unique to its products are incorrect, and that it believes the exploits don't have the potential to corrupt, modify or delete any data.

"Based on the analysis to date, many types of computing devices — with many different vendors’ processors and operating systems — are susceptible to these exploits," it says.

It also says it's providing software and firmware updates to address the exploits.

