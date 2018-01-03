Enterprise Products to expand Orla nat gas processing complex

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +2.8% ) approves a project adding 300M cf/day of capacity at its Orla cryogenic natural gas processing plant under construction in Texas.

EPD says the addition of the third processing train at Orla will increase inlet volume capacity to 900M cf/day and it to expand natural gas liquids extraction capabilities by 40K bbl/day to 120K.

EPD expects the third train to begin service during Q2 2019; Orla trains one and two remain on schedule for completion in Q2 and Q3 2018, respectively.