Reuters: Vale negotiating BHP exit from Samarco JV

Vale (NYSE:VALE) is in talks with BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) over the future of their Samarco joint venture, with one option under discussion is for Vale to buy out its partner, Reuters reports.

A price has not been set for any buyout, according to the report, which also says a move would depend on BHP’s willingness to exit Samarco, which is the company's only iron ore operation it owns outside Australia.

Samarco has not operated since November 2015 following a tailings dam burst and flood that killed 19 people, and Vale is said to believe the venture could return to operations sooner with a sole owner.