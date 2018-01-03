ARM Holdings working with Intel, AMD on processor exploit issue

ARM Holdings (OTCPK:SFTBY) says it's working with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD on mitigation of the exploits reported for certain high-end chips, according to Reuters.
The exploits -- which sent Intel stock tumbling today and AMD to strong gains -- are not an "architectural flaw," ARM says.
At worst, the exploit method could result in "small pieces of data being accessed from privileged memory," it says.
Intel issued its response to the reports in the hour before the market closing, mitigating its price decline; INTC finished the day down a relatively low 3.4% and is down 0.2% after hours, while AMD trimmed gains to finish up 5.2% (and is down 0.7% after hours).