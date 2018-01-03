ARM Holdings working with Intel, AMD on processor exploit issue

ARM Holdings (OTCPK:SFTBY) says it's working with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD on mitigation of the exploits reported for certain high-end chips, according to Reuters.

The exploits -- which sent Intel stock tumbling today and AMD to strong gains -- are not an "architectural flaw," ARM says.

At worst, the exploit method could result in "small pieces of data being accessed from privileged memory," it says.