AmpliPhi's bacteriophage candidates show significant treatment benefits in expanded access study; shares up 30% after hours

Topline data from a single-patient expanded access program involving severely ill antibiotic-resistant patients showed treatment with AmpliPhi Biosciences' (NYSEMKT:APHB) bacteriophage therapeutics could resolve the infections.

Specifically, six of seven patients (86%) achieved treatment success as defined by complete resolution of the infection or significant improvement of baseline symptoms and signs. Four patients with Staphylococcus aureus infections received intravenous AB-SA01 while three with Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections received intravenous or inhaled AB-PA01. There was one death determined to be unrelated to bacteriophage treatment.

Both candidates were well-tolerated with no serious treatment-related adverse events reported.

Up to another 20 patients will be treated in H1 2018. The company intends to discuss the data with the FDA to determine a path to registration.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.