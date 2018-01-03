Tesla Q4 Model 3 deliveries well shy of estimates; shares down 1.2%

Q4 deliveries of 29,870 vehicles included 15.2K of the Model S, 13.12K of the Model X, and 1.55K of the Model 3 (estimates were for nearly 3K).

The Model S and Model X deliveries were up 9% from Q3 and 27% Y/Y.

For all 2017, Model S and X deliveries of 101.3K topped company guidance, and was up 33% from 2016.

Q4 production totaled 24,565 vehicles, of which 2,425 were Model 3. Progress is being made, claims the company, with 793 Model 3s made in the last seven working days of the quarter, and production rates in the last few days extrapolating to more than 1K per week.

Q1 is hoped to end at 2.5K per week, and Q2 at 5K per week.

