S&P closes above 2,700 as more stock records fall

Stocks pushed ahead to new record highs for the second day in a row, with the S&P 500 closing above 2,700 for the first time and the Dow pulling within just 80 points of 25K.

All four major stock market indices - the S&P, Dow, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 - closed at new all-time highs, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq extending its 2018 gain to 2.4%.

Energy shares (+1.5%) led the 11 S&P industry groups as WTI crude futures jumped 2.1% to $61.63/bbl, the best settlement close since December 2014, supported by anti-government protests in Iran even though the demonstrations are not expected to affect oil production.

The tech sector (+1.1%) also enjoyed a strong showing, again led by chipmakers, despite Intel's 3.4% drubbing in reaction to reports that a design flaw in the company's processor chips has forced a significant redesign of kernels for the Windows and Linux operating systems.

While stocks closed at their highs of the day, Treasury prices pulled back from early highs, as the benchmark 10-year yield slipped 2 bps lower to 2.45% while the two-year yield added a basis point to 1.93%.