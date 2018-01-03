Pier 1 Imports names Walsh CFO for new strategic plan

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) has tapped Nancy Walsh as its new chief financial officer and executive VP.

The move is effective Jan. 25.

Walsh joins from The Bon-Ton Stores, where she's been CFO since 2015, and had previously spent with 15 years with Coach (now Tapestry).

Darla Ramirez has been serving as interim CFO and will return to her existing role as principal accounting officer.

Pier 1 says Walsh will be responsible for executing against a new strategic plan, along with CFO responsibilities including financial reporting, planning and analysis, treasury, tax and investor relations.