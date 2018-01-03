AMD: Processor exploit is 'near-zero' risk to its chips

Now AMD is picking up a bit in after-hours trading, up 1% , after it's issued a statement breaking with Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) take on today's processor-flaw issue and says the exploit poses a "near-zero risk" to its own chips.

The company says it will publish security research on the flaw later today, but differs with Intel's take that the flaw might be widespread and affect various companies.

"To be clear, the security research team identified three variants targeting speculative execution," AMD says. "The threat and the response to the three variants differ by microprocessor company, and AMD is not susceptible to all three variants. Due to differences in AMD's architecture, we believe there is a near zero risk to AMD processors at this time."

Intel's now down 1.1% after hours.

