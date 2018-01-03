U.S. crude supply fell 5M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 4.99M barrels of crude oil for the week ending Dec. 29, vs. last week's draw of 6M barrels.

The results would mark the seventh consecutive crude draw if confirmed by EIA data to be released tomorrow morning.

Gasoline reportedly shows a build of 1.83M barrels and distillates show a build of 4.27M barrels.

Nymex February crude recently traded at $61.79/bbl, above today's settlement price of $61.63/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI