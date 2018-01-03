Casey's General Stores responds to activist investor

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) responds to the biting letter issued by JCP Investment Management in which the firm called for the exploration of a sale.

Casey's statement in part: "We met with representatives from JCP this past summer. During that discussion they did not raise their recommendation that Casey’s explore strategic alternatives, and there has been no substantive engagement with them since that time. However, the Board will review the content of their letter thoroughly.”

Source: Press Release

Shares of Casey's ended the day up 6.95% . A reversal by Hedgeye on the retailer to a long recommendation from a short call may have helped to boost sentiment right along with the JCP missive.

