Seaspan to exchange debentures, warrants for $250M from Fairfax

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) has entered an agreement where Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF) will invest $250M in the company in exchange for 5.5% interest-bearing debentures and class A share purchase warrants.

That $250M would be used for "future growth initiatives, debt repayment and for general corporate purposes."

Debentures in a maximum amount of $250M would mature in seven years; Seaspan would have redemption rights after the fifth anniversary of issuance.

Seaspan would also issue 38,461,539 warrants, each exercisable into a class A common share at $6.50 each.

As long as at least 50% of debentures remain outstanding, Fairfax will have the right to nominate two independent directors to Seaspan's board; if between 20% and 50% remain outstanding, Fairfax will have the right to nominate one director.