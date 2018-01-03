CNX Resources closes deal for CONE Midstream, amends gas gathering plan

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and CNX Midstream Partners say they have closed the acquisition of Noble Energy's 50% membership interest in CONE Gathering, which holds the general partner interest and incentive distribution rights in CONE Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX).

In conjunction with the closing, CONE Midstream is renamed CNX Midstream Partners and will begin trading tomorrow on the NYSE under the CNXM ticker.

CNX also says it will dedicate 63K dry Utica acres to CNXM, and commits to a minimum of 140 wells over the next four years in the DevCo I area to provide CNXM with downside protection and continued cash flows to support distribution growth.