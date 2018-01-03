Whirlpool makes changes to segment structure

In an SEC filing, Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) says it's changing up its segment structure to align with internal reporting structure changes it's already made.

Beginning with fiscal 2018, the Mexico business will be reported as part of the Latin America segment, and some adjacent business will move from the North America segment to the Asia segment; that's businesses making up $600M in net sales and $50M in operating profit for fiscal 2016.

It also won't report and guide segment operating profit any longer; it will report/guide segment results as EBIT.

Whirlpool will provide relevant historical EBIT results as well.