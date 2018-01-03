Oilfield services stocks nearing a big rebound, Credit Suisse analyst says

The time is right for investors to buy shares of oilfield services and equipment companies, says Credit Suisse analyst James Wicklund.

“The oilfield services sector - after suffering the sharpest decline in history followed by the sharpest recovery - is back to what appears to be at least a three-plus year run of somewhat normal growth,” Wicklund writes, expecting oil E&P spending to increase by ~12% in 2018.

Wicklund points to the industry‘s “dramatic efforts to reduce costs and improve operating efficiencies,” as helping to set up a multiyear recovery.

On some individual stocks, Wicklund thinks Halliburton's (NYSE:HAL) "technology should allow for a higher margin than smaller-cap companies and therefore trade at a premium," Select Energy Services' (NYSE:WTTR) acquisition of Rockwater Energy Solutions gives it “critical mass to participate in large water infrastructure projects, one of the hottest emerging trends we see in 2018,” and Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) is “our higher-risk play, with too much debt, but a plan to reduce the debt over the next two years,” and he holds a positive view on the company’s reorganization and new management team.

Rounding out the 10 sector stocks Wicklund says he "would own into this recovery": SLCA, HCLP, CJ, PUMP, TUSK, NCSM, SOI.