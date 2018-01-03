Main Street Capital taps Hyzak as next CEO

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has set its CEO succession, with co-founder Vincent Foster departing that role to become executive chairman.

He'll be replaced by Dwayne Hyzak effective from Q4 2018. Hyzak has joined the board effective immediately, which expands the board to 10 members.

Hyzak had joined a Main Street portfolio company in 2000 and joined the Main Street investment team in 2002, as well as serving as CFO from 2011-2014.

Foster had been Chairman and CEO since the 2007 IPO.