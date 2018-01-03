U.S. energy infrastructure faces challenge from winter storm

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) reportedly has shut a 60K bbl/day crude unit and a 20K bbl/day coker at its Wood River, Ill., refinery after a line froze followed by a brief fire, a casualty of the cold weather pounding much of the U.S.

Refiners along the east coast are bracing for problems in the next few days, and the five area coastal refineries are dealing with frozen pipes and other challenges but have not experienced any significant outages, Reuters reports.

Gasoline and diesel futures have climbed above five-year highs for this time of year, raising key refining margins, and prices for heating oil and natural gas in the northeast are at their highest levels in several years.

America's power grid may be showing signs of strain, as some natural gas plants in the midwest are said to be having trouble getting supplies, forcing outages and increased use of fuel oil, and some power plants in New England that have been burning oil are running short on fuel.

