WSJ: Merrill Lynch bars trading in bitcoin fund and futures

Citing concerns over bitcoin's suitability as an investment, Merrill Lynch has banned clients and financial advisers who trade on its behalf from buying the cryptocurrency, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That ban was put in place Dec. 8 and is an extension of an existing policy blocking access to recently launched bitcoin futures.

Existing positions in the Grayscale Investment Trust bitcoin fund (OTCQX:GBTC) can be maintained in brokerage accounts but not in fee-based advisory accounts, according to the report.

The U.S. brokerage arm of UBS already bars its advisers from dealing in bitcoin-related products, and several firms have told clients they wouldn't offer access to the bitcoin futures market when it went live Dec. 10.

Bitcoin is up 1.4% over the past hour to $15,090.03, according to Coinbase.

