Suncor, Teck acquire additional stakes in Fort Hills oil sands from Total

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) says it and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) have increased their stakes in the Fort Hills oil sands mine from partner Total (NYSE:TOT), resolving a dispute over building costs.

SU and Teck agree to fund more of the C$17B (US$13.56B) project’s capital cost - C$300M more from SU and C$120M more from Teck.

SU’s share of the project will be 53.06%, compared to 20.89% for Teck and 26.05% for TOT.

SU says Fort Hills produced 6K bbl/day during Q4 test runs and is expected to fully start production in mid-January, and should produce 190K bbl/day when fully ramped up and reach 90% of capacity by year-end 2018.