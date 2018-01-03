Momenta +6% with M710 patient trial set for first half

Shares in Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) have risen 6% after hours following news that it and Mylan have set a development strategy for its Eylea biosimilar M710 that sets a patient trial in the first half of this year.

"This trial is a randomized, double-blind, active-control, multi-center study in patients with diabetic macular edema to compare the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of M710 with EYLEA," the companies say.

Eylea is the market-leading vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor indicated for treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetic macular edema.