ESPN returns to top of cable networks in prime time viewers

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) ESPN reclaimed the title of most-watched cable network in prime time during Q4, after losing the distinction to Fox News in the year-ago quarter during the presidential election.

ESPN says its prime time audience rose 13% Y/Y to 3.05M viewers across TV and streaming, the best on cable, after taking the crown during every quarter from 1999 to 2015; audiences also rose by double-digit percentages among men and adults 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

For the full year, ESPN's prime time audience rose 7% to an average of 2.06M viewers, benefiting from live events including six New Year’s bowl games, NFL Monday Night Football and the NBA Finals.