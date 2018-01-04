AT&T to launch U.S. mobile 5G late this year

AT&T (NYSE:T) says it will launch mobile 5G service in a dozen U.S. markets by late 2018, and it expects to be the first there.

The announcement comes after last month's wrap-up of key elements of 5G new radio standards from 3GPP, the international standards body.

That triggered the start of development for hardware, chipset and device manufacturers.

The carrier has been conducting 2017 5G trials in Austin and Waco, Texas, and added tests in Kalamazoo, Mich., and South Bend, Ind.

Rival Verizon (NYSE:VZ) plans to offer 5G residential broadband in 3-5 markets this year.