Pakistan ditches the dollar for trade

Just 24 hours after President Trump took aim at Pakistan on Twitter, the nation already appears to be cozying up to the world's second-largest economy.

Pakistan's central bank announced that it will be replacing the dollar with the yuan for bilateral trade and investment with China.

Islamabad is home to Beijing's near $60B collection of infrastructure projects known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor - a centerpiece of the Belt and Road initiative.

Previously: Iran protests to spark new U.S. sanctions? (Jan. 03 2018)

ETFs: UUP, UDN, PAK, USDU