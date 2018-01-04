Venezuela seeks miners for the Petro

Besides the "cryptoruble," Venezuela is getting ready to release its new digital currency, called the Petro.

The government claims it will launch "in a matter of days," backed by 5.4B barrels of oil reserves valued at $267B, as well as gold and diamonds.

According to President Maduro, 860K people have already registered to create Petro mining farms. The registry portal will remain open until Jan. 21.

Previously: A 'cryptoruble' is in the making (Jan. 02 2018)

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTCQB:UBIA, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:PRELF, OTCPK:BLKCF, OTC:CRCW, COINB, LFIN.