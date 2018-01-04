Intel CEO share sale under the spotlight

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich sold off a large chunk of his stake in the company last year - after the chipmaker was already aware of security flaws in its computer processors, but before it was publicly disclosed on Wednesday.

That brought down the total number of shares he owned to 250,000, which is the minimum number of shares that the CEO of Intel is required to own.

A spokeswoman reached by phone said the sale was "unrelated."

INTC -1% premarket

