Australia legalizes medicinal cannabis exports

Australia plans to become the fourth country in the world to legalize medicinal marijuana exports in a bid to score a piece of the estimated $55B global market.

Despite growing demand, only Uruguay, Canada and the Netherlands have so far legalized the export of medicinal cannabis. Israel has said it intends to do so within several months.

