China tightens bond trading rules

China's financial authorities have published new guidelines to regulate bond trading, with a focus on restricting leverage and banning under-the-table deals designed to skirt regulations, sources told Reuters.

The rules, jointly issued by the PBOC and China's banking, securities and insurance regulators, come as Beijing launches a series of coordinated initiatives designed to reduce leverage in the financial system.

