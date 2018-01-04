Next trigger for shale expansion?

Surpassing a crucial threshold for spurring new shale drilling, WTI crude is approaching $62 a barrel for the first time in three years as the API reported a major draw in crude inventories and political unrest grows in Iran.

In last month's survey of more than 100 oil industry executives, the Dallas Fed found 42% would expand drilling with prices between $61 to $65. An additional 31% would increase investment when prices top $66.

Crude futures +0.4% to $61.89/bbl.

