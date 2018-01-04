Nikkei starts 2018 with a bang

Major Asian markets traded mostly higher overnight on the back of a stronger lead from Wall Street, with solid manufacturing data from the U.S. and China reinforcing optimism about the world economy.

Catching up to overseas gains, the Nikkei finished up 3.3% to 23,506, its highest level since January 1992.

Tokyo markets were closed from Monday to Wednesday for the New Year holidays.

