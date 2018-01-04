DPW Holdings hikes revenue guidance

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) lifts 2018 revenue guidance to $44-$48M from a prior level of $36-$38M.

The company says an increase in gross revenue due to recent acquisitions as well as the assumption that the acquisition of Enertec Systems 2001 will be completed during Q1 and higher than anticipated growth in the crypto-mining division led to the guidance hike.

DPW anticipates guidance to change based upon the fluctuations in the top ten cryptocurrencies over time and as well as its ability to deploy miners in the future.

Source: Press Release