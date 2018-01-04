PCM U.K. snaps up Provista

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) announces that it acquired Provista Technology Services through its U.K. subsidiary.

Provista generated revenue of ~£7.7M during its last fiscal year.

The company says the acquisition will further enhance its expertise and vendor accreditations in the United Kingdom as a Cisco Gold Partner and provide it with an immediate capability to deliver networking, security, unified communications and data center solutions.

"The acquisition of Provista UK is yet another key milestone for our new UK segment that will further enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position as a value added solutions provider in the marketplace," notes PCM CEO Frank Khulusi.

PCM currently expects this strategic acquisition to be mildly accretive to the PCM UK segment.

Source: Press Release